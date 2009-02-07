NEW YORK (AP) -- The hero pilot who splash-landed a crippled jetliner in the Hudson River — and kept all his passengers safe — is heading to Broadway.

Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger is expected to attend Saturday night's performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "South Pacific."

The tale of aviation, romance and military bravery seems an appropriate choice for Sullenberger. He was named best aviator in his Air Force Academy class and served in the military from 1973 to 1980.

Sullenberger has received great acclaim for his skilled landing of US Airways Flight 1549 after birds apparently disabled both its engines Jan. 15. All 155 people on board survived.

Sullenberger and his fellow crew members are in New York as part of a media blitz. He's appearing on CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday.