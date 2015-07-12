Hugh Jackman has the perfect response to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness' "no Angelina rule"!

ET caught up with the Pan star over the weekend at our Comic-Con suite at the Hard Rock Hotel, and we had to ask the 46-year-old Aussie about his wife's recent remarks.

Last week Furness said in a joint interview with Jackman on Australia's Today show that there was one person she didn't want him to work with. "I've told his agent he's not allowed to work with Angelina," she quipped. "I'm sure she's lovely."

So what does Jackman have to say about that?

"Deb and I have been married for 20 years. We have a lot of rules. We've very balanced," Jackman told ET's Kevin Frazier. "So she said that - as long as she doesn't work with Brad Pitt, we're cool."

Boom.

Jackman also commented on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Instagram video declaring that he was "tougher" than Jackman.

"It's absolutely true - 100 percent true," Jackman conceded. "Dwayne, you're the man!"

