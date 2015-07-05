Deborra-Lee Furness has been married to Hugh Jackman for nearly 20 years, and she has one rule when it comes to his on-screen love interests.

While he's gotten hot and heavy with the likes of Scarlett Johansson ("Scoop") and Ashley Judd ("Someone Like You") on the big screen, Furness isn't so keen on having her hubby work with A-list actress/director Angelina Jolie.

"I've told his agent he's not allowed to work with Angelina," she quipped during a joint interview with Jackman, 46, on Australia's Today show. "I'm sure she's lovely."

All jokes aside, the couple also shared their secret to a long, happy marriage. "That's the deal with this business. If you get it right, if you pick the right partner, then, you traverse all those travails and challenges," Furness, 59, said.

"We've managed to keep that," Jackman chimed in. "Deb had a rule, never apart for more than two weeks."

Gushing over her heartthrob husband, Furness added, "And we don't wanna be apart. He tells really good jokes. I mean I miss him."

