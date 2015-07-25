Hulk Hogan is thanking the fans who are standing by him in the wake of his N-word scandal.

As Gossip Cop reported, the WWE “terminated” its contract with Hogan on Friday, after it was discovered he went on a racist tirade about “n*ggers” on his infamous sex tape. While Hogan is currently in a lawsuit over the clip of the footage that leaked online via Gawker, court filings revealed that another portion of the years-old tape features Hogan going on a racist rant. While the WWE has now disassociated the organization with the wrestling legend, Hogan, who claims he resigned, released an apology statement calling his comments “unacceptable” and not representative of “who I am.”

Now he’s showing support for the people who are still supporting him. Hogan tweeted Saturday afternoon, “Thank you to all my friends, family and business partners for all your love and support, you guys know who I really am and I love u 4 that. HH.” The wrestler also individually replied to dozens of fans who wrote to him.

For instance, one user tweeted, “While I was & still am hurt by the things my childhood hero @HulkHogan said, this public crucification [sic] is WAY overboard. It’s not helping.” Hogan replied, “@BMjohnson969 yo Byron thank you for your compassion only love/respect 4u HH.” Hogan also retweeted positive messages from fellow wrestlers Mick Foley and Virgil.