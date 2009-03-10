CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Hulk Hogan's lawyers have asked a judge to grant the former professional wrestler access to some of his funds that were frozen while his pending divorce is resolved.

Attorneys for Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, filed documents Monday asking that he be given $300,000 from the frozen assets. In December, Linda Bollea was granted $400,000 to pay attorneys' fees.

Hogan claims back surgery he had last month will keep him from working for a time. The motion said he has nearly $411,000 in his bank account and his bills top $312,000.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday on the issue.