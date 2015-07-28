Hulk Hogan’s controversial sex tape is allegedly even worse than previously thought. As Gossip Cop reported, unseen footage from the tape features the wrestler ranting about “n*ggers,” and now it’s claimed there’s also a part where he slams gay people and makes homophobic slurs.

According to RadarOnline and the National Enquirer, which were the first to obtain transcripts from the tape, Hogan not only used racial slurs against black people, but he also bashed gay people while talking about his now-canceled VH1 reality show “Hogan Knows Best.” Speaking to sex partner Heather Clem, Hogan allegedly says, “VH1 wanted me to do a big thing and go back to the house I grew up in” in Port Tampa, Florida. He continues, “So we knock on the door and a big f*g lives there now. This half-gay was enamored with Linda [Hogan].”

The outlets further claim that Hogan, on yet another portion of the tape, rips his ex-wife Linda, and rants about “black billionaire” Cecile Barker. Hogan allegedly says about his former wife, “The only thing I will ever ask of you… I don’t know how you will pull this off… is, if I am ever on my death bed, you cannot let Linda come and visit me.” Radar and the Enquirer said on Monday that there’s also a part where Hogan uses the N-word in reference to Jaime Foxx.

As Gossip Cop reported, while a clip of Hogan’s sex tape previously leaked, the newly-reported offensive comments, including the star using the N-word several times while complaining about a man his daughter Brooke was dating, elsewhere on it weren’t known until last week. In response, the WWE removed virtually all references of Hogan from its site, and “terminated” his contract. For his part, Hogan claimed he resigned, and he issued a formal apology on Friday.

He’s since been retweeting dozens of messages of support from fans, as Gossip Cop previously noted. Hogan has not yet commented on the new allegations.