Hulk Hogan has been mysteriously removed from the WWE’s official website without any explanation. There are online rumors, and we stress at this point they are just rumors, that a tape of Hogan repeatedly dropping the N-word is set to be leaked on Friday, perhaps leading the WWE to distance itself from the world famous wrestler. For his part, Hogan cryptically tweeted early Friday morning, “In the storm I release control, God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be, one love. HH.”

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Hogan. We have also sought a comment from the WWE, but have yet to hear back.

Hogan was scrubbed from the WWE.com’s list of “Superstars” and all merchandise relating to him has been removed from the site’s “Shop” section. Previous links to Hogan on the website now lead to messages that read, “You are not authorized to access this page.” Additionally, all references to Hogan as one of the judges on the USA Network reality competition show, “WWE Tough Enough,” in which individuals compete for a contract with the WWE, were removed as well.

Hogan, one of the most famous figures in the history of professional wrestling was a six-time WWE champion. Gossip Cop will continue looking into why Hulk Hogan was completely removed WWE.com, and will update as soon as more information emerges.

