LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mourners have arrived under overcast skies in Los Angeles for David Carradine's funeral.

More than 400 people, including numerous actors, arrived at a cemetery on Saturday afternoon to honor the life of the "Kung Fu" and "Kill Bill" star.

The 72-year-old actor's body was found hanging in a Bangkok hotel room on June 4. Thai authorities continue to investigate his death. A statement released Thursday by a private pathologist said suicide had been ruled out as a cause of death.

Services and the burial were private. Among those seen entering the memorial service were the actor's brother, Keith Carradine, longtime friend Michael Madsen and "Kill Bill" co-star Lucy Liu.

David Carradine rose to fame in the 1970's TV series "Kung Fu" and has appeared in more than 100 films.