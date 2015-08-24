The fallout continues in the wake of the Ashley Madison hack.

More reality stars are now under fire for reportedly having an account with the site, whose stated purpose is helping married people find partners to have affairs with.

Jionni LaValle, husband of Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Josh Taekman, who is married to The Real Housewives of New York star Kristen Taekman, allegedly had accounts with the site, according to new reports.

Us Weekly reports that LaValle's email was used to sign up for an account with the site, however it has not been confirmed that it was LaValle himself who signed up. Ashley Madison is free to sign up for, but users pay to reach out and connect with other users.

It has not been revealed whether or not LaValle -- who tied the knot with Polizzi in 2014 and shares two children with the reality star -- ever paid for services on the site.

A rep for Polizzi told ET they are "not addressing this for now."

As for Taekman, The Daily Mail reports that the entrepreneur allegedly had an active account since 2011 and possibly spent thousands of dollars in multiple transactions over the years.

The couple released a statement to ET in which Josh admits to signing up for the site. "I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family," Josh said in the statement.

"We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives," the couple's statement concluded.

Taekman previously denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail, "I don't understand. There's not a shot in hell that I'm a subscriber. I have no knowledge of that this is the first I've ever heard of it."

Taekman previously claimed the account was a result of someone "fraudulently using my name and number."

Taekman and his wife, who have been married for 10 years and share two children, have both appeared frequently on "RHONY."

LaValle and Taekman are the latest in a line of celebs whose names have surfaced after hackers released a list of Ashley Madison subscribers last week.

"19 Kids and Counting's" Josh Duggar was the first to feel the impact from the leak when it was revealed that he had two separate accounts with the site. He later admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in an open statement to the media.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," Duggar wrote. "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

Christian YouTuber Sam Rader, who has a popular video channel with his wife Nia, also admitted that he had an account with the site, but argued that the account was made years ago and that his wife had already forgiven him, as had God.

"I've sought forgiveness from God and he's forgiven me, so I've been completely cleansed of this sin," Rader said, adding that he never actually met a single person through the site and has never cheated on his wife.

