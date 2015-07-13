There's no doubt about it: Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are a perfect match. The comely couple, who tied the knot in April 2015, both grew up in the spotlight, achieved superstardom portraying vampires and are staunch animal enthusiasts. Now they share something else in common: a production company -- and, apparently, a wacky and whimsical marriage.

"Nikki and I just funded our really bad-ass production company called Rare Birds Productions because we're rare birds flying through the world nesting all over the place together and laying eggs," Ian told Wonderwall.com at Comic-Con 2015 while promoting the upcoming seventh season of "The Vampire Diaries," which premieres on Oct. 8, 2015.

In spite of their newlywed bliss, there's already trouble in paradise for the CW star -- though not with his wing woman and freshly-minted business partner.

"My heart's a little broken because I'm dealing with some stuff at home that's throwing me for a loop," he revealed on Saturday. "They're hydraulic fracking my hometown, drilling through the only aquifer, our sole source aquifer. The Louisiana government [...] gave this oil company a permit to drill through the only aquifer that we have. They're basically going to destroy it and everyone's going to be poisoned and it's going to ruin the whole area."

Fracking is hardly the only environmental issue to capture the "Lost" alum's attention in recent weeks -- earlier this month, Ian chatted with Wonderwall about his work with Dawn to honor volunteers of International Bird Rescue and the Marine Mammal Center with the "We All Love Wildlife" video series -- but don't expect him or his wife to become full-time activists anytime soon.

"I want to make movies until I'm old and gray," he told us. "Making films, television, documentaries is what's in our hearts. So I just want to keep doing that."

That and being half of the cutest Hollywood power couple ever, we hope! For now, you can find out more about Ian's environmental efforts at RYOT.org and Change.org.