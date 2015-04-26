Two of the most beloved on-screen vampires said "I do" this weekend.

After getting engaged back in January, Twilight actress Nikki Reed and "The Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder have tied the knot in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday night, E! News confirms.

"Most beautiful morning ever," Somerhalder tweeted on Sunday.

In lieu of gifts, the couple reportedly asked guests to donate to their animal rescue charity.

This wedding comes just four months after their engagement and only nine months since they first started dating. It was clear things were moving fast with the couple when they started purchasing pets together, starting with a horse named Eagle. They also recently started a production company together.

This is the second marriage for Reed, 26, who filed for divorce from American Idol alum Paul McDonald this past May. This is the first marriage for Somerhalder, 36, though he did date his TVD co-star Nina Dobrev from Sept. 2011 to May 2013.

Congrats to the happy couple!

