Not every romance begins with love at first sight -- just ask Iggy Azalea.

The 25-year-old rapper opened up to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper about getting to know her fiance, Los Angeles Laker player Nick Young, and apparently this was one fairy-tale romance she did not see coming.

PHOTOS: Iggy Azalea Is Engaged to Nick Young -- See the Huge $500K Ring!

Azalea admitted that she didn't realize she had previously met Young at a pool party seven years earlier until about eight months into the relationship. "I thought he was an a-------" Azalea said, adding that she initially "hated him."

Apparently the "Pretty Girls" singer-rapper refused to get into the pool because she thought all of the basketball players at the party were jerks, so she ended up getting into a taxi with her friends and leaving early.

A few short years later, the two started dating. "So it worked out!" she said. "Lucky I didn't remember him, because we wouldn't have got the opportunity for a second chance."

Despite the initial meeting, things have gone very well for the two over their 18-month relationship. Young went down on one knee and presented Azalea with a $684,000 yellow diamond ring at his 30th birthday party.

MORE: Iggy Azalea Addresses Nose Job Rumors: 'I'm Not Denying It'

The two are set to visit Australia this month where Azalea will serve as brand ambassador for the underwear company Bonds. It will be Young's first trip to the country -- and Australia's first chance to see Azalea's unreasonably huge ring in real life.