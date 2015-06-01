Iggy Azalea took to Instagram early Tuesday to show off her brand-new engagement ring from Nick Young.

As Gossip Cop reported, Young popped the question at his 30th birthday party on Monday night. In video of the proposal, the Los Angeles Lakers player could be seen down on one knee, holding open a giant ring box. The footage, however, didn’t give any glimpse of the bling itself.

Luckily for fans, Azalea later shared three pictures on Instagram, including a close-up shot. “Happiest Day #Isaidyes,” the rapper captioned the photo. Using Young’s nickname and Instagram handle, she wrote in another post, “Love you @swaggyp1.” Young also posted a kissing picture that Azalea shared, too, writing, “She said yes. It’s over man. I’m getting married!”

The ring is 10.43 carats, with 8.15 carats coming from the yellow diamond in the center. Young helped design the bauble with Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills. In a statement, Arasheben says, “We wanted it to be both a ring of Iggy’s dreams and a ring that fit her personal style. It is always an honor when a client trusts me to help design a ring that symbolizes one of the most important decisions of their life.”

Young and Azalea began dating in 2013.

