Sorry J. Lo, Iggy may have a new duet partner soon.

Iggy Azalea revealed who she would like to work with at the "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Speaking to ET, the "Fancy" singer said she first met pop star Taylor Swift at the Video Music Awards in an elevator, and now she not only wants to collaborate with her, but she has a girl crush on her and thinks she's a "badass."

Lately, Azalea has been seen as a "badass" herself as she got into a celeb feud with Snoop Dogg and a fight with the paparazzo.

She told ET that recently, she pulled her car over and had a conversation with some paparazzi. She told them that they have to find a way to co-exist because she is not moving from LA and neither are they.

Azalea was joined last night by surprise guest Jennifer Lopez as they performed their hit song "Booty." Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Lady Antebellum and Paramore and Sia all performed as well.

At the heart of the event was breast cancer awareness. For every ticket sold, $2 benefitted Living Beyond Breast Cancer and Young Survival Coalition, two organizations that support women and families who have experienced breast cancer.