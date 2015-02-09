Iggy Azalea isn’t happy with how Papa John’s is handling what she’s terming an illegal “data breach,” no matter how you slice it. And the singer thinks the way the pizza chain has handled one of its delivery drivers giving out her phone number has been nothing less than cheesy. Azalea took to Twitter on Monday to call Papa John’s confidentiality policies a “joke.”

As Gossip Cop reported, on Sunday the singer blasted Papa John’s on Twitter after she got a personal text message from the brother of a guy who delivered a pizza to her. She wrote, “@PapaJohns was my favorite pizza but the drivers they use give out your personal phone number to their family member[s]” after she received a message on her phone that read: “Hello is this Iggy Azalea my brother had delivered something from Papa John’s to you and he gave me the number on Friday night i am your number one fan call me back please.”

While a supervisor where she ordered the cheese pie couldn’t give her a satisfactory response as to how and why it happened, the chain’s official Twitter account, referring to her song “Bounce” wrote, “@iggyazalea #We should have known better. Customer and employee privacy is important to us. Please don’t #bounce us!”

Suffice to say that didn’t sit well with Azalea, who pointed out in her latest round of tweets that when a company has your name, address and credit card information, “A lot of damage can be done if that falls into the wrong hands, we give them this information with the expectation it remains confidential.” She noted that when an “employee steals information,” it’s a “data breach” and “illegal,” adding that replying by “tweeting out song lyrics to the customer making the complaint… [is] really unprofessional.”

Azalea’s continued that if it happened with another company, “You’d probably want to get a new credit card,” and a customer “wouldn’t expect the supervisor to say ‘don’t worry! His mom has spoken with him!’” The rapper ended her most recent Twitter rant against Papa John’s asking, “Why is customer confidentiality a joke to your company?”