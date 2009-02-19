NEW YORK (AP) -- The fairytale romance of Il Divo's Carlos Marin is over.

The 40-year-old has divorced his wife, Geraldine Larrosa. The pair had been wed for three years but were together for more than 13 years.

They got hitched in a surprise ceremony at Disneyland in 2006. The Cinderella-themed wedding featured a horse-drawn carriage as well as Mickey Mouse and Minnie on hand.

Il Divo's representative, Lois Najarian, says the split is amicable and that the pair remain good friends — so close that Marin is going to continue to produce for Larrosa, who is a singer.

Il Divo is a platinum-selling classical crossover quartet. They kick off their U.S. tour in Washington on May 8.

———

