BOSTON (AP) -- Don Imus is in Boston to host his annual St. Patrick's Day show the day after announcing he has prostate cancer.

The 68-year-old radio personality made the announcement Monday on his morning show from New York, which airs on ABC Radio Networks and cable's RFD-TV.

Imus says he was surprised more than anything about the diagnosis, since he's followed a healthy diet for the past decade.

Imus says he had spoken to politicians Rudolph Giuliani and John Kerry, who were both treated with prostate cancer.