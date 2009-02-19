NEW YORK (AP) -- The show will go on again Saturday — with Kathleen Turner wearing a leg brace and using a cane in the off-Broadway comedy "The Third Story."

The play's spokesman, Rick Miramontez, said Turner injured her knee Tuesday at the Lucille Lortel Theatre where "The Third Story," written by Charles Busch, is playing. Since the production does not have understudies, three performances of the MCC Theater production were canceled.

Said MCC co-artistic director Bernard Telsey: "Kathleen Turner personifies the attitude of the Broadway trouper. Against any odds, she must — and will — make her performance."