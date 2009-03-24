Entertainment Tonight.

Cycling champ Lance Armstrong is plotting to compete in his next race -- even as he readies for surgery on Wednesday.

The seven-time Tour de France champ will undergo surgery to repair his broken collarbone, which was smashed into "multiple pieces," says the Associated Press.

"I think the Giro [d'Italia] is still very doable," Armstrong said of the May race he hopes to ride in.

The 37-year-old star injured himself in a crash during a race in northern Spain on Monday.