Actress Vanessa Williams tied the knot with fiance Jim Skrip in an elegant Fourth of July wedding in front of friends and family -- and ET has a look inside the couple's special day!

The lavish yet intimate wedding in Buffalo, N.Y., was complete with gorgeous gowns and incredible decor.

The bride looked radiant in her wedding gown, complete with a hint of golden yellow sparkle, and white heels.

The wedding guests celebrated the nuptials with Fourth of July-themed sparklers.

The newlyweds rode in a white Rolls Royce after the ceremony to add another touch of supreme elegance and class. Vanessa's mother rode to the reception in style as well.

The "Ugly Betty" star's daughters, Melanie Jillian and Sasha, served as her beautiful bridesmaids.

Actors Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz, who starred with Vanessa on "Ugly Betty," turned out for the festivities.

Even the ceremony venue, the St Stanislaus Roman Catholic church, looked every bit as bold, classy and important as the extravagant, heartfelt ceremony dictated.

This is the third marriage for Vanessa. She was previously married to movie producer Ramon Hervey -- from 1987 to 1997 -- and former NBA star Rick Fox -- from 1999 to 2004.

Congrats to the happy couple!

