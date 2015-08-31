Four months after saying "I do" during a fairytale wedding in Malibu, Calif., Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are sharing their romantic wedding album with the world.

The ceremony, which took place on April 26, carried a rustic theme that is fantastically captured in the pages of Brides magazine -- from Reed's Claire Pettibone lace wedding gown to the three-tier red velvet cake to the wedding rings!

The most romantic shot is of the groom carrying his blushing bride along a cobblestone path.

In May, the newlyweds posted a short video commemorating their special day. Reed captioned the heartfelt video with a poem that read, "You are/My every dream brought to life/We are/A cosmic collision/This is/A lifetime felt in every moment I'm by your side/My love/My human...happy one month."

The couple got engaged in January after dating for six months, and they wasted no time getting married just months later.

This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Somerhalder, and it is the second for the 27-year-old Reed.

The actress filed for divorce from her first husband, "American Idol" alum Paul McDonald, in May 2014. Their divorce was finalized in January, a few weeks before Reed and Somerhalder announced their engagement.