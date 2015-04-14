ET has learned more about Ireland Baldwin's surprising trip to rehab.

On Monday, the 19-year-old model daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger revealed that she checked into Malibu's Soba Recovery Center, a drug and alcohol treatment center, for a two-week stay to "deal with some emotional trauma."

A source close to Ireland tells ET that her stint in rehab is not drug-related -- rather, Ireland voluntarily checked herself into the multi-treatment facility to deal with stress and anxiety.

"Ireland has been through some stressful and negative situations in her life recently and has taken the proactive approach to getting things back on track," the source says. "Ireland has the full support of her family and friends who are extremely proud that she has taken matters into her own hands as the strong woman that she is."

On Tuesday, Ireland refused to blame her famous parents for her current situation. In response to a tweet saying, "Wack-a-do parents, Hollywood lifestyle...isn't it always how this stuff turns out?" she tweeted, "Oh it can! Not this time but it sure can."

She appears to be in a grateful mood since the news broke.

Currently, she's taking some time out to indulge in a relaxing past-time.

Last week, she tweeted a photo of just some of the current books she's reading.

Though Ireland has remained mum on the "emotional trauma" she's suffered, she did tweet on Tuesday that she will continue to be open with her fans.

"There has never been a time where I haven't been honest with my fans & the people who have supported and loved me since day one," she stresses.

