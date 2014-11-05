Britney Spears may be off the market again.

E! News is reporting that the pop star has been dating producer and writer Charlie Ebersol, the son big-time TV producer Dick Ebersol, for several weeks.

"They met through friends," a source told E! News. "He is the sweetest guy ever and they are very much enjoying getting to know one another. They are both very happy and having fun. It's just the beginning so no idea if it will become serious but right now they are having a lot of fun together."

The new romance comes two months after Britney split with boyfriend David Lucado. After the breakup, she publicly touted that the best part of being single was "I get to go on more first dates."

Charlie Ebersol is no stranger to the celebrity world, having previously been linked to Maria Sharapova and Sophia Bush.

A producer, Charlie's biggest accomplishment to date was producing "The Moment," a special project about men and women getting a second chance on their career dreams. The special was inspired by his own life story which saw him get a second chance on life after a 2004 plane crash that killed his younger brother Teddy and left him and his father with severe injuries.