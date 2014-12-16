One again, Cameron Diaz has us wondering: Is she or isn't she? Engaged, that is.

While at London's BBC Studios, the Hollywood starlet stepped out looking glam in a gray sweater and a black hip-hugging skirt, but it was an accessory that has us doing a double take -- a ring on her ring finger.

A few months ago, Cameron donned a ring on that finger, as well. She didn't address the ring. Since then, she's been seen without hand jewelry, but now, she's again making us wonder if wedding bells are in her future.

Cameron has been dating Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden since April after apparently being set up by Madden's sister-in-law Nicole Richie.

Granted, we don't know what the future holds for these two, but as we previously reported, Cam's man is not-so-secretly hoping for a family, telling Details Magazine that he's better at relationships now than he was in his past.

"I did relationship damage to myself in my 20s. That's what your 20s are for," he said. "You learn, and then you apply it in your 30s."

In the same interview he said that having a family is secretly what every man wants.

He may have some convincing to do with his lady. In July, Cameron told Esquire Magazine that children are not exactly on her mind.

"It's so much more work to have children," the actress told the magazine. "To have lives besides your own that you are responsible for, I didn't take that on. That did make things easier for me."

She continued, "A baby, that's all day, every day for 18 years. Not having a baby might really make things easier, but that doesn't make it an easy decision. I like protecting people, but I was never drawn to being a mother. I have it much easier than any of them. That's just what it is. Doesn't mean life isn't sometimes hard."