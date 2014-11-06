Miley Cyrus is crushing on a new man these days.

The "Adore You" singer is now dating actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, Us Weekly is reporting.

The two have been raising eyebrows as of late, having been seen throughout Los Angeles. Just last week Miley was spotted leaving Patrick's Hollywood, Calif., apartment.

"They have been friends for a long time," a source told the magazine. "They have a ton of common friends so they have run in the same circles for years."

The stars have been quietly dating for "several months" and they celebrated Halloween together at the Roosevelt Hotel, the magazine says.

"She thinks he's hot, she thinks he's cool," a source said. "Patrick is a nice good guy. He's grown up in Hollywood just like her and it was only a matter of time before they hooked up."

For what its worth, the relationship is "not serious" at this point, but Patrick Schwarzenegger is "seeing where it goes" and "he likes her," a source said.

For Patrick, the prospect of dating Miley is not new to him. In 2011 he admitted to Details Magazine that he had his eye on the "We Can't Stop" singer, and they even had a brief fling that year when Miley was on a break with then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.