Entertainment Tonight

Simon Cowell isn't leaving "American Idol" just yet but the judge reveals one thing that would definitely cause him to consider leaving -- read on for more details.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when asked if he would stay on "American Idol" if the show were to sink in the ratings, Cowell replied: "Absolutely not."

"Being No. 1 is verging on an obsession with me," he tells the trade paper. "I don't like being No. 2. I don't mind when you start at No. 10 -- people don't always go on as No. 1 -- and you've got somewhere to go. But if you're at the point you've reached it, of course you want to stay there."

Cowell's contract with Fox will expire after the next "Idol" season and there has been speculation about whether or not he will stay with the show or take on a new project.