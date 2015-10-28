At the InStyle Awards, Kim Kardashian West wore a look that we've seen many times before.

The pregnant reality star was dressed in a skintight, white gown and cape by Valentino on Oct. 26, and her look brought back some serious white cape style nostalgia.

Katy Perry also donned a Valentino white cape gown, only she rocked hers earlier this year. The singer looked like an angel when she performed "By the Grace of God" at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Before Kim and Katy, Gwyneth Paltrow was the picture of exquisiteness when she wore a similar white ensemble by Tom Ford dress to the Academy Awards in 2012. On Gwyneth's site Goop, her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman spoke about why she picked this dress for the actress.

"This dress screamed OSCARS to me. It simply was the one,'" she said. "It was composed of all the elements that I like for Gwyneth: Supreme elegance, grace, royalty, modern luxury, simplicity…but intense skill and risk are still there. It had a positive edginess to it as well. Also, being such a fan of Jackie Kennedy through the years, I thought the dress channeled some of her iconic style."

But the style isn't just reserved for events with awards. Solange Knowles not only donned a beautiful, white cape wedding dress at her wedding to Alan Ferguson on Nov. 16, 2014, but she also wore a cream pantsuit with a matching cape by Stephane Rolland for her pre-wedding.

If you're worried about not being able to afford an expensive, white cape dress or pantsuit, you can always add a cape on like Nicole Richie did for the Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 8, 2014. Nicole got crafty and looked fashion-savvy when she draped her white, lace cape by Tadashi Shoji over her H&M white turtleneck dress.

Clearly, Hollywood is obsessed with this look. We're sure we haven't seen the last of it.