Here's a celeb couple we didn't see coming.

"212" rapper Azealia Banks is dating "Swimfan" actor Jesse Bradford, Us Weekly reports. The always outspoken Azealia hasn't been shy about showing off their relationship on social media, Instagramming these cute pictures of the two at Coachella over the weekend.

"Look at this crazy guy," she captioned one pic.

But it's this photo of the two rocking identical huge grins that's perhaps the most telling of their feelings towards one another.

"Happy People," she wrote.

The rumored new couple showed some PDA at Nylon's Midnight Garden Party last Friday, Us Weekly also reports. "They were sitting next to each other and whispering with their hands on each other's laps at one point," an eyewitness says. "They

were hooking up and together all night."

Coachella was clearly the place to be last weekend -- aside from a controversial Drake and Madonna makeout session, "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson was also caught adorably dancing to Drake with rumored fiancee FKA Twigs!