After seven weeks in a medically-induced coma, Bobbi Kristina Brown's family may be moving her from Emory University Hospital to an undisclosed rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, a source close to the family told ET.

The family is hoping for improvements in Bobbi Kristina's condition, the source said, but she remains in a coma.

Brown, who was resuscitated after being found unconscious face-down in a bathtub on Jan. 31, has been on a ventilator since shortly after arriving at North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Ga. She was later transferred to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. She turned 22 on March 4.

Brown's mother, Whitney Houston, died three years ago after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in Los Angeles. The effects of heart disease and cocaine use were also found to have contributed to her death.

Bobbi Kristina's family, including father Bobby Brown and grandmother Cissy Houston, has been at the hospital and by her side, and though doctors have told them to prepare for the worst, they have been optimistic.

"Krissy will be good. Everything will be alright," Bobbi Kristina's nephew Shane Brown told ET in an exclusive interview in February. "She's getting better. We just ask for people to continue to pray."

Legally, it is Bobby's decision whether or when to remove his daughter from life support measures, but sources told ET weeks ago that the family was discussing together -- and struggling to come to terms -- with the decision.

Doctors told ET that a medically-induced coma could allow a more consistent flow of oxygen to Brown's brain and heart, but also cautioned that the longer she stayed on life support, the less likely that her body would be able to function on its own. There is also a danger of damage to the brain stem.

While Brown's family has been by her side during this ordeal, her boyfriend Nick Gordon -- who was previously reported to be her husband, but those claims have since been refuted -- has not been allowed to see her.

According to lawyers for Bobby Brown, "Mr. Gordon was offered an opportunity to potentially visit Bobbi Kristina and he declined to meet the terms of any possible visit."

Recently, Dr. Phil staged an intervention for the emotionally distraught Gordon, who also addressed reports that he has threatened to commit suicide, telling Dr. Phil, "If anything happens to Krissy, I will."

Sources told ET last month that in the event that Brown died, funeral services would be held in Atlanta, where she grew up, but that her body would be laid to rest in New Jersey next to her mother.

Bobbi Kristina is the sole inheritor of Houston's entire estate, which was estimated at the time to be worth nearly $115 million. According to Houston's will, if she does not have surviving children, the estate will pass on to her mother, Cissy Houston.

