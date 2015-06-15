Harry Styles' ex, Taylor Swift, has already clearly moved on to another super-attractive beau, and now it appears that Harry might be romancing a beautiful Victoria's Secret model!

Sources tell ET that model Sara Sampaio spent the night at the 21-year-old One Direction star's New York City hotel on Friday night. The attractive pair met up earlier in the day and parted ways before Sara, 23, came back to the hotel, then left the next morning at 11 a.m. wearing the same clothes she was wearing the night before. Perhaps not wanting to be photographed together, Harry left the hotel 15 minutes after Sara.

Harry and Sara were also spotted hugging earlier, the Portuguese model showing off her long legs in a pair of high-waisted shorts and a simple white collared shirt tucked in.

Besides her Victoria's Secret work, the elite model was also featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue earlier this year, and appeared in a Carl's Jr. ad for their "El Diablo" burger.

She's certainly easy on the eyes, no?

If Harry is indeed dating Sara, could there be some awkward Taylor run-ins in the future? Taylor is famously besties with VS models Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge and Martha Hunt, though according to People, Karlie is stepping down from her Angel duties soon.