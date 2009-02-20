Whilst "Project Runway" is in legal limbo, Bravo is getting its other fashion design-centric reality competition show underway.



The cable channel has named acclaimed designer Isaac Mizrahi and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland as co-hosts and judges, with fashion luminary Fern Mallis as a judge on "The Fashion Show."



On "Fashion Show," pro designers will compete in challenges that will be judged by professionals in the fashion world as well as by the studio audience. The rabble gets a say-so because the ultimate prize is having the winner's designs sold by a major retail outlet.



Mizrahi is well-suited for this gig since his designs are featured at Target, besides being the Creative Director for the Liz Claiborne brand. The top designer briefly had his own self-titled show on the Style Network and appeared as himself on "Ugly Betty" Thursday night (Feb. 19). He's currently shooting his new web show and writing his first book, "How to Have Style."



Rowland is best known for her Grammy-winning music career as a solo artist and as a founding member of Destiny's Child. She's flirted with acting too, having appeared in "Freddy vs. Jason" and guest starring on "Girlfriends," "American Dreams" and "The Hughleys." In the reality TV competition world, she served as choir leader for NBC's "Clash of the Choirs."



Mallis is the Senior VP of IMG Fashion and is widely credited with creating New York Fashion Week.



"Fashion Show" will air on Bravo later this year.



Bravo's other fashion design show "Project Runway" just finished filming its sixth-season finale in which the final three designers showed their collections at Bryant Park for Fashion Week. Unfortunately, the show is currently in limbo due to a legal wrangle between the Weinstein Company -- who tried to sell the show after a five-season run on Bravo to Lifetime instead -- and NBC Universal, Bravo's parent company.



Since it has not been determined where the sixth season of the show will air, the cast was never announced. Therefore, the identity of the final three designers could not be revealed even as their collections paraded down runways.