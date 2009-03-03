LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Queen Latifah, who gave fans the chance to write and pick one of the songs for her next album, has a winner.

Ingrid Woode, of Sharonville, Ohio, will join Latifah in the studio to record Woode's original song "Fairweather Friend" for the upcoming "Persona" album, set for release this spring.

The 25-year-old Woode works a "day job" at a pharmaceutical company, said a spokeswoman for People's Choice, which conducted the contest with Latifah. The outcome was released online late Tuesday.

Latifah announced the opportunity when she hosted the People's Choice Awards in January, with aspiring singer-songwriters invited to submit tunes.

Latifah winnowed the submissions down to three, the songs were posted on the People's Choice Web site, http://www.pcavote.com, and fans picked Woode's work as tops.