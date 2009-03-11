LOS ANGELES (AP) -- It's a boy, again, for Anne Heche.

People magazine reports that the 39-year-old actress and her boyfriend, actor James Tupper, welcomed son Atlas Heche Tupper over the weekend. The couple met on the set of ABC's "Men in Trees" and began dating in 2007.

Heche also has a 7-year-old son, Homer, from her marriage to cameraman Coleman Laffoon. Though they separated in 2006, their divorce was finalized just this week.

Heche agreed to pay $3,700 in monthly child support, as well as 75 percent of her son's private school tuition.

Heche's film credits include "Wag the Dog," "John Q" and "Donnie Brasco." Her publicist did not immediately return an after-hours call seeking comment.