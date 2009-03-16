LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Talk show host Carson Daly has a new full-time guest.

Daly's publicist Heather Lylis said the 35-year-old TV personality and girlfriend Siri Pinter are the proud parents of a baby boy. Jackson James Daly was born Sunday, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. It's the first child for both the "Last Call with Carson Daly" host and Pinter, who has worked at Daly's show and "Last Comic Standing" as an associate producer.

