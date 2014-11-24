Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her beau Roger Mathews are officially "corny cute parents."

The "Jersey Shore" star gave birth to a baby girl this past July and over the weekend she and her baby's daddy decided it was time to get matching tattoos of their daughter's name, Meilani Alexandra, and her little footprint.

JWoww got her new ink on her back, while Roger chose his side. The 28-year-old reality star Instagrammed: "We're officially corny cute parents, lol."

JWoww and her fellow reality star mom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may seem like naturals on their MTV show Snooki and JWoww, but they tell ET that they don't want to raise their children in front of the cameras. "I just want [my daughter] to have a normal life," JWoww said. "I want her to pick and choose the routes that she really wants to go. [I'd like to see her] save for a college education because I would hope that one day she would just love to go to college and be a normal girl."

While Roger and JWoww are getting tatted up, Snooki is hitting the gym. The "Jersey Shore" star's trainer revealed that she is down to 99 pounds just two months after giving birth to her second child.