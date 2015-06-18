Jack Osbourne and his wife, Lisa, are proud parents again!

The couple recently welcomed their second daughter to the world, who they've decided to name Andy Rose. Jack, 29, and Lisa, 27, are already parents to three-year-old Pearl. Jack confirmed the news on his Instagram on Thursday.

"This is how you celebrate when Mum is breastfeeding and Dad is sober," he joked, sharing a picture of a bottle of apple cider. "Thank you all for the kind words. #newbaby."

Baby Andy Rose was born on Saturday, June 13, Hello! reports, weighing six pounds and eleven ounces.

The couple announced that they were expecting in February, with this adorable Instagram of Pearl snuggled up to her mama's growing baby bump.

"Supprise!!!!! #round2 #babyinbound," Jack wrote.