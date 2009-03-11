NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- No one can accuse Jack White of being lazy.

The rocker is already a member of The White Stripes and The Raconteurs, and now White says he's formed a third band, The Dead Weather.

White announced the project Wednesday in Nashville and hosted a private party to hear the new CD and see a performance by the group. He says The Dead Weather's debut album, "Horehound," will be released in June on his Third Man record label.

Besides White, the new group includes Alison Mosshart of The Kills, Dean Fertita of Queens of the Stone Age and Jack Lawrence of The Greenhornes.

Both Fertita and Lawrence perform with White in The Raconteurs.

Sheryl Crow, Martina McBride and White's partner in the White Stripes, Meg White, were among more than 150 guests at the party.

Afterward, White said the group began as friends getting together to make music.

"The idea was to do a 7-inch single and be done with it, but we started writing songs and something happened," he said.

White says the band plans to tour this year.