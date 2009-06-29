LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has approves Michael Jackson's mother's request for temporary guardianship of his children.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff made his ruling Monday.

A hearing on whether she can become the children's permanent guardian is set for Aug. 3.

The judge did not grant Katherine Jackson's request to serve as the temporary guardian of the children's estate.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person close to the proceedings says Michael Jackson's mother has moved to take control of her son's estate, filing a second court action shortly after petitioning for custody of the singer's three children.

According to the person, the court action was initiated by Katherine Jackson with the intent to protect Jackson's legacy. The person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity.