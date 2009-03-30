HONG KONG (AP) -- Hong Kong pop star Jacky Cheung donated a guitar and two outfits Tuesday to the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel Macau, becoming the first ethnic Chinese musician to contribute items to the Hard Rock memorabilia collection.

The 47-year-old singer signed the guitar at a donation ceremony and posed with the two sequined sweaters, one of which came with a white bow tie. The other sweater bore gold lettering that said, "God save the king." Cheung played the guitar and wore the outfits during his previous concert tours.

Noting that one of Eric Clapton's guitars was the first item donated to Hard Rock's memorabilia collection, Cheung joked that "I may not play the guitar as well as musicians like him do, but I'm happy that my items are going to be displayed with theirs."

Cheung is one of the biggest acts in the idol-driven Chinese-language pop scene known more for its ballads than rock numbers. The veteran performer started out as a pop singer and only learned how to play the guitar and compose music later in his career.

The inclusion of Cheung's guitar and clothes in the memorabilia collection at Hard Rock Hotel Macau reflects the company's desire to appeal to a broader Asian market. Mainland China is a big source of tourists for the southern Chinese gambling enclave.

"Historically, most of the exposure to Western brands in Asia was around Western music. This is a recognition by us that the music scene has developed a lot in Asia over the last few years. We're trying to outreach to new consumers who have different pedigrees, different tastes and a different musical upbringing," Hard Rock International Chief Executive Hamish Dodds told reporters.

Hard Rock will also be adding a hotel in Penang, Malaysia, and a cafe on the Thai resort island of Phuket this year, and a hotel in Singapore next year, Dodds said. The company is also considering opening a cafe in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City this year, he said.

The 300-room Hard Rock Hotel Macau will be part of the City of Dreams casino-hotel complex scheduled to open in June.