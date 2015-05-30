Jaden Smith wore his own prom dress on Friday night when he accompanied Amandla Stenberg to her school’s big end-of-the-year dance. Stenberg posted photos of Smith’s outfit, which was a cream-colored dress, paired with a black blazer, sneaker, and one fingerless glove. The Hunger Games actress stuck with a more conventional look for the occasion, wearing a metallic bronze dress with silver highlights in her braids.

Sternberg revealed to her followers on Twitter that Smith was her prom date by posting a couple of photos of the two of them posing together at the dance. She captioned the photos simply with the word “Prom.” Another picture on Instagram was captioned, “Here’s to high school.”

This wasn’t the first time Smith was seen wearing women’s clothing. In April, he wore a black dress over a pair of denim shorts. His outfits has received a lot of attention over the past year or so. He dressed like Batman to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding, and just a few weeks ago at another prom, Smith wore a full-body spandex outfit with a cape.