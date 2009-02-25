PHOENIX (AP) -- Jailed rapper DMX now is facing additional charges after he allegedly threw a tray of food at a Maricopa County detention officer.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was booked on aggravated assault charges Wednesday, according to County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The 38-year-old rapper already is serving a 90-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to felony charges of theft, drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty on Dec. 30.

Arpaio says Simmons became upset Sunday after being told he could not have a meal he took from a serving tray. Arpaio says Simmons then threw the tray and its contents at an officer, who wasn't injured.

Simmons has been on a bread and water diet as punishment for an earlier jail violation.

A message left with Simmons' attorney was not immediately returned.