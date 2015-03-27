Jaime King has a whole lot of empathy for Kim Kardashian.

Though Kim herself has admitted that constant critique about her weight while pregnant with her first child, North West, affected her, it turns out the Hart of Dixie actress quite possibly took it harder than the reality star herself.

The 35-year-old former model is talking to ELLE about her strong stance against cyberbullying, specifically when it comes to pregnant women, and says her feelings have been building up inside ever since Kim's 2013 appearance at the Met's Costume Institute Gala. Kim and her tight-fitting floral Riccardo Tisci gown landed on plenty of worst-dressed lists that year -- inspiring plenty of mean-spirited comments -- to which Jaime obviously took personal offense to.

"Anna Wintour had invited her to the Met ball, which is a big deal and a big step up for her. But when she was pregnant [there], I remember going back in my hotel room and crying for like five hours because I kept seeing all these things come up online, all of these horrible pictures and GIFs," she tells the magazine. "I couldn't stop crying because here was this beautiful glowing pregnant woman who is probably so excited to be attending the Met ball for the first time with the man that she loved, and she had this beautiful dress made for her that was very daring and very gorgeous, and she has a beautiful growing child inside of her, and yet everybody bashed her and called her a whale or said she looked like a couch or drapes."

Jaime says she was particularly affected by it because she was pregnant at the time with her first child, one-year-old James.

"It was so stunning to me that people thought that that was okay -- not only okay but they condoned it," she says about Kim's criticism. "They would not even think about the way it would affect her mental health and the child's health.... What kind of world are we living in now where this is okay, where our bodies are being essentially sold to the highest bidder regarding their comments and that we are just put up on a cross to be persecuted?"

As for her controversially baring her baby bump in a naked pic on Instagram earlier this month -- which she says her son accidentally deleted -- she explains that she did it to "empower" other women.

" ... I also want other women to know that I don't care what you look like," she stresses. "I love you too -- the way that I felt about Kim, even though I don't even know her."

And once she gives birth to her second child -- who can luckily count Taylor Swift as his or her godmother -- Jaime is in no hurry to lose the baby weight.

"I don't really subscribe to this whole, 'Let's see how fast you can get back your pre-baby body!' Like that whole thing is so laughable to me," she says bluntly. "It's a joke that's the focus on women now."