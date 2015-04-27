Jake Gyllenhaal reveals to Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” that he’s single and an arranged marriage might work for him. The handsome star also says, “I always bring my dates to my mother’s house for the first date.” He explains, “I think that’s a good move!”

After receiving tremendous applause when he acknowledges he’s “single,” Gyllenhaal, who previously dated Taylor Swift, Alyssa Miller, and Reese Witherspoon, tells DeGeneres that he thinks arranged marriages might be the key to relationship success. “My mother thinks arranged marriages might be able to work,” says Gyllenhaal. “She thinks that if she picked for me, that I’d do a lot better.” He later clarifies, “You know what I mean, like in a good way.”

As if the conversation wasn’t already very personal, DeGeneres further embarrasses Gyllenhaal by reminding her audience that he was once in a ’90s boy band named Holeshot. Gyllenhaal laughs uncomfortably as the old album is shown with him posing on the cover. He then quips, “That’s one good looking band right there.”