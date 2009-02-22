KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) -- Jamaican regulators say they are forbidding all explicit references to sex and violence over the airwaves.

The new rules from the island's broadcast commission ban any song or music video that depicts sexual acts or glorifies gun violence, murder, rape or arson.

The Saturday announcement follows a Feb. 6 ban that specifically targeted dancehall tunes and videos depicting "daggering" — a dance style popular among Jamaican youth that features pelvic grinding simulating sex.

The beat-driven fusion of reggae and rap known as "dancehall" is hugely popular in Jamaica despite recurrent controversy over its lyrics and the dance style.

The latest ban also targets hip-hop and soca, a dance music that originated in Trinidad and Tobago.