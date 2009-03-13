NEW YORK (AP) -- Author James Purdy, a realist and romantic who in underground classics such as "Cabot Wright Begins" and "Eustace Chisholm and the Works" inspired outrage and admiration, has died.

Spokesman Walter Vatter of Ivan Dee Publishers said Purdy died Friday morning at Englewood Hospital in New Jersey. The author, whose age could not immediately be determined, was at least in his 80s and had been in poor health.

Purdy published poetry, drawings, the plays "Children Is All" and "Enduring Zeal," the novels "Mourners Below" and "Narrow Rooms" and the collection "Moe's Villa and Other Stories."