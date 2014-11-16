James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson had a mini “Dawson’s Creek” reunion on Saturday, Nov. 15. Van Der Beek tweeted, “The most pleasant run-ins can happen in the most unexpected places… @VancityJax,” and included a picture of himself and Jackson smiling.

Van Der Beek and Jackson were co-stars for six seasons of “Dawson’s Creek,” during which they played best friends turned sometimes rivals thanks to one Joey Potter (Katie Holmes). Van Der Beek is currently shooting the CBS series, “CSI: Cyber,” while Jackson stars on the Showtime show, “The Affair.” As Gossip Cop reported, Jackson revealed in a recent interview that he thought about quitting acting after “Dawson’s Creek” ended, telling Elle, “I was quite burnt out. It’s a lot of work. And on that show we were doing 22 episodes a year.”

Holmes exclusively opened up to Gossip Cop about the seminal teen drama in September, saying, “We had a great time working on it.” Asked about fans clamoring for a real reunion, the actress told us, “Maybe we all want to feel those feelings again.”

Well, there will be an actual reunion of sorts next June. It was revealed last week that the “Dawson’s Creek” writers and creator Kevin Williamson are getting together at the ATX Television Festival in Austin for a special panel. No stars have signed up to participate as of yet, but maybe Van Der Beek and Jackson discussed it?

