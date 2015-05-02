Jamie Foxx didn’t fight Floyd Mayweather, but social media has clobbered him for his rendition of the National Anthem before Saturday’s fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. The Grammy Award-winner got knocked out hard on Twitter for his lackluster performance of the Star-Spangled Banner.

In fact, Foxx trended on Twitter for hours, while Mayweather, who beat Pacquiao in a unanimous decision, did not. A Twitter user, who goes by Campbell, wrote, “The only fight that took place in that ring was between Jamie Foxx & the American national anthem.” “maypac should’ve been the undercard, the real fight was Jamie Foxx vs the National Anthem,” echoed another Twitter user by the name of Keith.

A woman by the name of Regine tweeted, “So can we talk about how horrible Jamie Foxx’s performance was?” Similarly, a Twitter user named Kathleen commented, “If there’s anything we all learned from this, it’s that Jamie Foxx can’t sing.” Taja felt, “Jamie Foxx, you tried but that anthem was dreadful to watch.” And a guy named Mitchell expressed, “Let’s all just erase Jamie Foxx’s appearance from our collective memory.”

And those were hardly the meanest tweets about Foxx’s singing on Saturday night.