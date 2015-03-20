Jamie Foxx laughed off rumors of a secret romance with Katie Holmes while speaking to paparazzi in Los Angeles on Friday. Foxx has repeatedly been linked to the actress by various tabloids, and Gossip Cop has repeatedly debunked those rumors. We’ve been right the whole time. See what Foxx had to say!

When a cameraman asked how things were going with Holmes, Foxx responded, “Oh, come on, you guys have been trying to make that stick for three years.” Asked whether there’s any truth to the speculation, Foxx replied, “No. We’re just friends.”

He then confirmed exactly what Gossip Cop said on Wednesday: The two stars are collaborating on an animation project from Anthony Zuiker. As Gossip Cop reported, the much-discussed picture of Holmes and Foxx “holding hands,” hyped by Us Weekly, was taken at a read-through for the movie, and there were other people in the room. It was not romantic PDA.

“They’ve been trying to [start romance rumors] for three years, man,” Foxx told the paparazzo with a shrug. He admitted that he was getting sick of the speculation, but said it’s “part of our lives [as celebrities]. Part of the business.”