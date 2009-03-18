Entertainment Tonight

Jane Fonda is opening up about the death of Natasha Richardson, who Jane says she first met on a movie set when Natasha was a child.

On her Web site, Jane blogs of Natasha: "I first met her on the set of 'Julia.' She was a little girl but already beautiful and graceful. It didn't surprise me that she became such a talented actor.

"I wanted to go to the Lenox Hill Hospital where I was told she had been taken to see if there was anything I could do for Vanessa [Redgrave], any comfort I could bring but today was a two-show day and as the curtain went up tonight I heard the tragic news. It is hard to even imagine what it must be like for her family. My heart is heavy."