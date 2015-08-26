Janet Jackson was among those remembering R&B singer Aaliyah on the 14th anniversary of her tragic death.

On Tuesday, Jackson tweeted a handwritten note paying tribute to the late star.

"What I shared with u [is] ever sacred, everlasting [and] it's pure and it will endure. I love u Aaliyah. #RIP," Jackson's message reads.

She captioned the twitpic of the note, writing: "I know u r there shining down on me. #ConversationsInACafe"

Aaliyah was a big admirer of Jackson's, calling her one of her idols.

"I am a huge fan of Janet," she told Rosie O'Donnell in a 1997 interview. "I try to mention her in every interview because I want to meet her and maybe at some point in my career collaborate with her."

In addition to Jackson's sweet tribute to Aaliyah, Timbaland and Missy Elliott also remembered their friend on social media. "R.I.P babegirl!!!!" Timbaland Instagrammed.

The producer also revealed that new Aaliyah music is on the way. "Attention!!!!! People ask me all the time do I have any babegirl music we haven't heard !!!!!well the answer is YES!!!!!!!! TIMBO x BABEGIRL !!!!!

Sneak peak coming !!!!!!!" Timbaland announced over the weekend, along with a photo of Aaliyah's smiling face surrounded by clouds.

This past year, actress Alexandra Shipp played Aaliyah in Lifetime's unauthorized biopic. She admitted to ET that the experience was "scary."

Aaliyah passed away in August 2001. She was 22.